Kristian Alfonso Says ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Is No Longer The Show ‘As I Know It’

Kristian Alfonso is leaving “Days of Our Lives” and she being candid on the way out.

In a new interview with Soap Opera Digest, the actress explained why she’s leaving the show.

“In the last few years, ‘Days of Our Lives’ is not the ‘Days of Our Lives’ as I know it,” she said.

Alfonso also confirmed that her final episode was shot prior to the coronavirus forced production to shut down, and came before her decision to leave.

“I would have liked to have given the fans that have been so devoted to Days all of these years a final goodbye,” she said according to TV Line, “and not, ‘Oh, she’s out looking for someone,’ or ‘She’s upstairs cleaning her room’ or ‘She’s taken a trip.’”

She added that fans shouldn’t expect her to make any return appearances down the road, after her final episode airs on Oct. 15.

“I’m not coming back,” she said. “I’ve had a great run and so many wonderful moments on the show and worked with so many wonderful people. It’s time for me to start a new chapter professionally. The time has come.”