P.K. Subban Gets A Personal Training Session From The Rock

P.K. Subban is working out with the best trainer possible.

On Monday, the NHL star shared a video of a workout session with non other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson spotting him.

“Today, I became a man,” Subban captioned the video, which is set to AC/DC’s classic song “Iron Man”.

Fans on Twitter showed their love for the pairing, with man noting how much smaller Subban looks next to The Rock.

PK Subban, who is stronger, more jacked, and a better athlete than you or I will ever be, looks like a highschooler next to The Rock. https://t.co/vhpxbLmZhN — Steve "Dangle" Glynn (@Steve_Dangle) July 27, 2020

everybody looks like kevin hart when working out with the rock https://t.co/bA73kRCeTX — Tony X (@soIoucity) July 27, 2020

Now you have to teach him how to ice skate and play hockey https://t.co/9lsqMg8QHG — Larry vyborny (@LarryVyborny) July 27, 2020