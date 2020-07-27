P.K. Subban Gets A Personal Training Session From The Rock

By Corey Atad.

The Rock and P.K. Subban. Photo: P.K. Subban/Twitter
The Rock and P.K. Subban. Photo: P.K. Subban/Twitter

P.K. Subban is working out with the best trainer possible.

RELATED: P.K. Subban And Lindsey Vonn Answer Fan Questions From Bathtub

On Monday, the NHL star shared a video of a workout session with non other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson spotting him.

“Today, I became a man,” Subban captioned the video, which is set to AC/DC’s classic song “Iron Man”.

RELATED: P.K. Subban Donates US$50K To Charity For George Floyd’s Daughter, Says NHL Matched

Fans on Twitter showed their love for the pairing, with man noting how much smaller Subban looks next to The Rock.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP