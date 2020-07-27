P.K. Subban Gets A Personal Training Session From The Rock

P.K. Subban is working out with the best trainer possible.
On Monday, the NHL star shared a video of a workout session with non other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson spotting him.
Today, I became a man. @TheRock
📹: @lindseyvonn pic.twitter.com/hdkNv8Uz3m
— P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) July 27, 2020
“Today, I became a man,” Subban captioned the video, which is set to AC/DC’s classic song “Iron Man”.
Fans on Twitter showed their love for the pairing, with man noting how much smaller Subban looks next to The Rock.
PK Subban, who is stronger, more jacked, and a better athlete than you or I will ever be, looks like a highschooler next to The Rock. https://t.co/vhpxbLmZhN
— Steve "Dangle" Glynn (@Steve_Dangle) July 27, 2020
everybody looks like kevin hart when working out with the rock https://t.co/bA73kRCeTX
— Tony X (@soIoucity) July 27, 2020
Now you have to teach him how to ice skate and play hockey https://t.co/9lsqMg8QHG
— Larry vyborny (@LarryVyborny) July 27, 2020
For a second I thought Subban was the size of a 10 year old child 😂😂 https://t.co/0VEYVZhbdc
— Denny Kissane (@D_Kissane) July 27, 2020