Crowd Gets Wild At The Chainsmokers’ Charity Drive-In Concert In The Hamptons

The Chainsmokers held a charity drive-in concert over the weekend in the Hamptons and things got out of hand.

According to TMZ, the event took a lot of precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak, like temperature checks at the entrance, complimentary face masks and hand sanitizer and room for cars to socially distance but the crowd didn’t stay put.

In fan videos from the event, the audience was in extremely close quarters and definitely not following the CDC’s recommended six-foot allowance.

The Chainsmokers had a “Drive-in” concert in the Hamptons last night…looks like social distancing was strongly enforced 🤦🏻‍♂️….when NY gets the inevitable spike just blame these rich selfish white people Via IG:adamalpert pic.twitter.com/yLe1XaE0hS — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) July 26, 2020

With tickets costing up to $25,000, the event raised funds for No Kid Hungry, Southampton Fresh Air Home and the Children’s Medical Fund of New York.

“Schitt’s Creek”‘s Dan Levy took to Twitter after hearing about the concert and slammed the idea.

The rest of the world: 😐 https://t.co/clQ0m5eqq5 — dan levy (@danjlevy) July 27, 2020

The drive-in show comes just weeks after country singer Chase Rice held a show despite the ongoing pandemic. Many of Rice’s fellow country stars slammed the singer after the show.

ET Canada has reached out to The Chainsmokers’ rep for comment.