Governor Cuomo Fines The Chainsmokers $20,000 For Violating Social Distancing Rules At Drive-In Concert

The Chainsmokers held a charity drive-in concert in July in the Hamptons and things got out of hand.

According to TMZ, the event took a lot of precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak, like temperature checks at the entrance, complimentary face masks and hand sanitizer and room for cars to socially distance but the crowd didn’t stay put. In fan videos from the event, the audience was in extremely close quarters and definitely not following the CDC’s recommended six-foot allowance.

The Chainsmokers had a “Drive-in” concert in the Hamptons last night…looks like social distancing was strongly enforced 🤦🏻‍♂️….when NY gets the inevitable spike just blame these rich selfish white people Via IG:adamalpert pic.twitter.com/yLe1XaE0hS — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) July 26, 2020

With tickets costing up to $25,000, the event raised funds for No Kid Hungry, Southampton Fresh Air Home and the Children’s Medical Fund of New York. The event is now being investigated by Governor Cuomo’s office and State health commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker sent a letter to Southampton’s Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman.

“I am greatly disturbed by reports concerning the ‘drive-in’ concert held in your town this past weekend, which apparently involved thousands of people in close proximity, out of their vehicles, a VIP area where there was no pretense of a vehicle, and generally not adhering to social distancing guidance,” the letter obtained by Page Six read.

Adding, “I am at a loss as to how the Town of Southampton could have issued a permit for such an event, how they believed it was legal and not an obvious public health threat.”

“What town officials were at the concert and why was it allowed to continue when it became clear violations were rampant?” he said. “Please be advised that all responses to these questions are a submission to a state department conducting an investigation, and any submission will be deemed to be a sworn statement.”

On a Wednesday conference call with the media, Cuomo announced the EDM duo will be fined $20,000 for violating the executive order, per News 8 WROC.

Gov. Cuomo on conference call with media: "The @TheChainsmokers will be fined $20,000 for violating executive order earlier this year with a large gathering for a concert." — News 8 WROC (@News_8) October 14, 2020

“Schitt’s Creek”‘s Dan Levy took to Twitter after hearing about the concert and slammed the idea.

The rest of the world: 😐 https://t.co/clQ0m5eqq5 — dan levy (@danjlevy) July 27, 2020

The drive-in show comes just weeks after country singer Chase Rice held a show despite the ongoing pandemic. Many of Rice’s fellow country stars slammed the singer after the show.

After the concert made headlines, a rep for the event released a statement:

“The Safe & Sound drive-in concert fundraiser followed the guidelines created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and made best efforts to ensure New York’s social distancing guidelines were properly maintained throughout the event. We collaborated with all state and local health officials to keep everyone safe, create awareness for local businesses, provide work to over 350 people who have been unemployed as a result of the pandemic and to bring some joy into people’s lives during these difficult times,” the event staff said.

“Guests were also instructed that they would not be allowed to leave their designed spots for any reason other than to use the restroom facilities. Announcements and reminders were made every 30 minutes from the main stage, and security guards regularly patrolled the area to encourage mask-wearing and promote social distancing guidelines,” the statement continued. “The event organizers followed all proper and current protocol, including spacing each spot more than six feet apart, positioning sanitizing stations throughout the open grounds, temperature checks for all attendees, sanitization of restrooms every 10 minutes, local security enforcing guests to wear their masks both in and out of their designated areas, contact tracing, clearly marked parking zones, as well as providing complimentary face masks upon arrival.”