Rufus Wainwright Is Joined By 1,500 Singers Around The World For ‘Across The Universe’ Cover

Rufus Wainwright has put a global spin on a Beatles classic.

The singer has teamed up with the Toronto-based Choir! Choir! Choir!, leading 1,500 singers from around the world for a cover of the song “Across the Universe”.

“These voices and faces represent the love and hopefulness we have for our days ahead,” Choir! Choir! Choir! told Rolling Stone in a statement. “As the late great John Lewis (R.I.P.) once said: ‘If it hadn’t been for music, the Civil Rights Movement would’ve been like a bird without wings. Music… brought us together. It created a sense of solidarity.’ As the days pass, we hope we never forget that our voices make a huge difference. In times of pandemics, massive economic hardships and social change, we will be there for each other.”

Wainwright, who first recorded a cover of the song back in 2002, said, “I have sung ‘Across the Universe’ for many years, but only now do I truly understand the chorus. It is really the universe that is singing ‘Nothing’s gonna change my world.’ It is a thrill to express this eternal fact with so many voices from all around the planet.”

The video features Wainwright, along with all the other singers.

