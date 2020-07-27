Dwayne Johnson Reveals Tim Burton ‘Considered’ Him To Play Willy Wonka In ‘Charlie And The Chocolate Factory’

Dwayne Johnson was considered to play Willy Wonka in the 2005 “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” flick.

The role obviously went to Johnny Depp in the end, but Johnson revealed director Tim Burton had considered him.

The actor shared a clip from the 1971 version of the Roald Dahl classic Sunday, explaining how he introduced his kids to one of his all-time favourites.

“They loved it and now fully expect me to deliver a room full of chocolate and candy,” Johnson said. “That’ll be my next project.”

The star’s post included, “Some cool history – back in the early 2000’s, iconic director, Tim Burton had considered me to play Willy Wonka is his remake, ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’.

“I remember thinking HOLY S**T, IM IN. But that was many years ago when I was just starting out in Hollywood with no foundation of global box office strength or any real acting experience to even pull it off. The role, of course went to Johnny Depp, who at that time was the biggest star in the world.”

Johnson added, “I’ll always raise a glass to the dreams that don’t come true, because sometimes they’re the best thing that never happened,” saying how “the rest was history.”