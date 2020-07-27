Katy Perry Spills On Why She Turned Down David Guetta’s ‘Titanium’

David Guetta’s 2011 smash hit “Titanium” almost sounded a lot different.

It’s been almost 10 years after the producer released the track featuring Sia, but according to Guetta, his first choice for the guest spot was Katy Perry.

Guetta and Perry joined together virtually on Thursday during the “Tomorrowland” press conference and while celebrating the huge track, the “Daisies” singer, 35, spilled on why she turned it down.

RELATED: Katy Perry Dishes On Orlando Bloom Nude Photos With Howard Stern

“Do you remember when, like almost 10 years ago, you sent me ‘Titanium’?” Perry asked before Guetta responded, “Oh my God! Did you turn down the record?”

“So you sent me the song, right?” Perry explained, “and this is when you had Sia, obviously from Zero 7, you know, who had already had the coolest success — she had demo’d that record. And you’d sent it to me and I remember specifically listening to it on the plane, I was like, ‘Oh my God, this song is so good. Who is the person on the record? They should stay on the freakin’ record. This is a hit record; don’t put me on the record! Keep Sia on this record!’ ‘Cause I was already such a huge fan of Zero 7, and so I wrote you back an email… and I just said, ‘You’re crazy. I don’t need to be on this record. Keep Sia on the record.’ And there is ‘Titanium’.”

Before going solo, Sia performed with the British electronic soul collective, Zero 7. “Titanium” was Sia’s first major hit.