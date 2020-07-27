Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Welcome Baby Girl — See The Adorable Name

By Becca Longmire.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have reportedly welcomed their first child — a baby girl.

According to TMZ, Turner gave birth Wednesday at a hospital in Los Angeles, with the married couple naming the little one Willa.

Rumours that the pair were expecting a baby first emerged in February but they’ve kept details on the down-low throughout the pregnancy.

Turner has been spotted showing off her baby bump on numerous occasions, though.

The baby news comes after a source said back in February: “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them.”

Another added, according to Just Jared: “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

