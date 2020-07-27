Bollywood Star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Daughter Have Fully Recovered From COVID-19

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is officially COVID-19-free.

On Monday, the Bollywood star’s husband Abhishek Bachchan gave an update, announcing that the actress and her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya have recovered from COVID-19 and have been discharged from hospital after a 10-day stay.

“Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital,” he tweeted.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

Abhishek and his father, the iconic star Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID on July 11, with Rai and Aaradhya testing positive the following day. They were admitted to hospital on July 17 after developing symptoms of the disease, according to the National Post.

India has recorded over 1.4 million new coronavirus cases, with 33,000 deaths so far. Cases of the virus have been rising rapidly in the country, reporting a record 49,931 new cases on Monday.