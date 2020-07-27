Shania Twain To Executive-Produce ‘Heart Of Texas’ TV Series

Heart of Texas will hopefully come to television with the help of Shania Twain.

The five-time Grammy Award winner has partnered with production company Reel World Management to adapt Debbie Macomber’s novel series Heart of Texas into a television show.

Twain will executive-produce alongside “Virgin River”‘s executive producers Roma Roth and Christopher E. Perry.

“Reel World Management is excited to collaborate with Shania Twain and Debbie Macomber, two outstanding female creatives who have successfully built powerhouse brands, to create a series that will resonate emotionally with a global audience while also reinforcing the valuable themes of tolerance, female empowerment, family, community, diversity, and endurance,” says Roth.

Heart of Texas revolves around the personal and professional struggles of siblings Savannah, Grady, and Richard Weston, who fight to keep their family ranch and legacy alive after the sudden death of their parents.

“‘Heart of Texas’ is an exciting project for me to be involved in as I very much relate to the dynamics and the powerful connection of friends and family of a small-town community,” says Twain. “It’s a story of love, laughter, and true grit, all elements that so strongly influence my songwriting.”