Prince Harry’s Ex Cressida Bonas Weds Harry Wentworth-Stanley In Intimate Ceremony

Cressida Bonas, a famous ex of Prince Harry, has tied the knot with another Harry: Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

According to the Daily Mail, Bonas’ stepbrother Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe revealed the actress and Wentworth-Stanley wed in an intimate ceremony. In a photo shared on his private Instagram account, Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe showed the couple riding horses while dressed in wedding attire.

“Mr & Mrs,” he captioned the image.

Last year, Wentworth-Stanley popped the question and shared the news on social media.

Bonas and Prince Harry were introduced by Princess Eugenie and dated for two years before calling it quits in 2014. She later attended the royal’s May 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle.

Bonas isn’t the only famous ex of Harry making big life changes; earlier this year, his ex Camilla Thurlow announced she was expecting a child with longtime partner Jamie Jewitt. The pair met while filming the third season of “Love Island”.