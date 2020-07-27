Prince Harry Reportedly Set Up A Secret Instagram Account To Follow Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s fake Instagram account has reportedly been exposed.

According to the tell-all new royals biography, Finding Freedom, written by Harper’s Bazaar royals editor-at-large Omid Scobie and royals correspondent Carolyn Durand, Harry created the handle @SpikeyMau5 so he could communicate with Meghan Markle after their first date back in the summer of 2016.

“Although she shared much of her London visit on social media, Meghan knew she had to keep her dates a secret,” the authors wrote, adding Harry went for the handle name because of his love of house music.

“But the clues were there. Around the time of their first encounter, she began to follow a mysterious-looking Instagram account by the name of @SpikeyMau5. With no face visible in the profile photo, just a mouse-shaped helmet, it would have meant nothing to most people. But it was in fact Harry’s private account,” they went on, according to Vanity Fair.

“A big house music fan, he crafted the pseudonym by using part of the name of one of his favourite DJs, DeadMau5. Spikey came from a Facebook alias that Harry used for an account he had under the name of Spike Wells. ‘Spike’ was a nickname sometimes used for the prince, particularly by Scotland Yard officers,” the book continued.

Despite Harry keeping his social media presence on the down-low, the writers added, “Much bolder was Meghan’s public Instagram post the same night of their first solo date: a photo of a Love Hearts candy with the inscription ‘Kiss Me’ and the caption ‘Lovehearts in #London.’ Whether it had meaning to anyone else, Harry got the message.”

The @SpikeyMau5 account has since been deleted.

Ahead of the August 11 release, the much-talked-about royals book is being seralized in the Times and the Sunday Times.