Drew Barrymore Welcomes Everyone To Her New Daytime Talk Show

Drew Barrymore is coming to daytime.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Plans Virtual Taco Night For Charity

On Monday, the actress kicked off the digital launch of her upcoming program “The Drew Barrymore Show” with a welcome video and a new website.

“I’m really looking forward to this digital world we are about to bring you into,” Barrymore said in a statement. “A series that’s very near and dear to me is called, ‘The Making Of…’ I have been on this show journey for a year. We started in 2019, it is now 2020, a very different year. And what that year-long journey has been like, where were we, where are we now and how did we get to where we are going. I’m really looking forward to telling you that, in a storytelling way.”

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Photographs Herself For ‘InStyle’ Cover, Talks Raising Two Daughters During Pandemic

The digital rollout for the show will include a number of series, including the docuseries “The Making of The Drew Barrymore show”, “Drew’s Movie Night”, “The Art of the Interview” and “Drew’s Book Club”.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” premieres on broadcast on Sept. 14