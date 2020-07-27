Bono And The Edge Perform ‘Stairway To Heaven’ As A Tribute To U2’s Irish Crew

Bono and the Edge delivered a special shout-out to their Irish road crew by performing an acoustic duet of Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway To Heaven”.

The video jokingly begins with a cheeky fact stating the “U2 road crew would much rather work for Led Zeppelin.”

“There’s one annoying aspect of an Irish crew that has to be said,” Bono says. “Wherever you go in the world, whatever venue you’re playing — whether it’s the Olympia or 3 Arena or Madison Square Garden — you walk into the venue and it’s a big moment, and you’ll hear a song that we said, ‘We’ll never, ever play this.’ And that’s right, ‘Stairway To Heaven’,” as Edge agrees with him as he starts to play the 1971 classic on an acoustic guitar.

“These professionals believe they play this better than the band. And you know, it might be true,” Bono says before launching into the song.

“Does it make you wonder?” Edge asks Bono who agrees that “it makes me wonder if they’re not right” when the crew says they can play it better than U2.

U2 have covered “Stairway To Heaven” live four times over the course of their career, most recently in 2015 on their “Innocence + Experience” tour stop at Madison Square Garden.

The band have kept a low profile during the pandemic, with Bono celebrating his 60th birthday on May 10 by sharing a playlist called “60 Songs That Saved My Life”.