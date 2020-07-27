Drake Breaks Madonna’s Record For The Most Top 10 Hits Ever

Drake is a record-holder.

The Canadian rapper officially has the most Top 10 singles of any artist in history, breaking the record previously held by Madonna.

Over the last week, Drake was featured on the two new DJ Khaled tracks “Popstar” and “Greece”, which places at No. 3 and 8 respectively on the Billboard Hot 100.

With those entries, Drake now sits at an incredible 40 Top 10 hits through his music career.

The songs also marked the rapper’s 24th and 25th debuts in the Top 10.

Behind Drake with 38 Top 10s is Madonna, with The Beatles, Rihanna and Michael Jackson behind them.