Jonathan Goodwin Debuts Terrifying Act On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Jonathan Goodwin is making his “America’s Got Talent” debut with a life-threatening act.

The stunt performer appears on Tuesday’s episode of the hit reality competition series, where he virtually auditions with a crossbow act that will blow your mind.

For the trick, involving water bottles as weights and a timer and four crossbows, Goodwin shot the fast arrows at himself and dodged everyone.

All four judges, who were spaced out to follow the CDC’s social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus, were shocked with Goodwin’s impressive moves.

Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandell have returned for the new season, as well as new judge, “Modern Family” alum Sofia Vergara.

Goodwin had previously appeared on “Britain’s Got Talent”, even reaching the final of season 13.

Find out if Goodwin makes it to the next round of auditions Tuesday night.