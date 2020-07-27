Katy Perry Announced Her New Album ‘Smile’ Is Being Delayed By Two Weeks

Fans are going to have to wait just a little bit longer for Katy Perry’s new album.

On Monday, the pop star announced that, due to “unavoidable production delays,” the album SMILE will be released two weeks late, on August 28.

Welp. I hate to throw this bad news at you like a pie in the face…but if there’s anything 2020 taught me, it’s to not get too attached to plans and be malleable. Due to unavoidable production delays, my album #SMILE will now be released ✌🏻weeks later on August 28 ☹️ (1/3) pic.twitter.com/qe6zCSskHA — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 27, 2020

Because of the delay, though, Perry is going the extra mile by hosting “#SmileSundays”, in which she’ll be going live online for at least 30 minutes to talk about the album and more.

you’ll see new merch… I’ll play some snippets… maybe we’ll go live together… we’ll def have a good chat! Clowns-n-Cats – Thanks for being so flexible in this time… it’s a wild one, for sure, but I hope the patience will be worth the wait! ♥️🤡 Love, Katy

(3/3) — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 27, 2020

Along with the new album, the 35-year-old is also expecting her first child in the coming weeks.