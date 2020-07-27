Katy Perry Announced Her New Album ‘Smile’ Is Being Delayed By Two Weeks

By Corey Atad.

Katy Perry. Photo: Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images
Katy Perry. Photo: Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images

Fans are going to have to wait just a little bit longer for Katy Perry’s new album.

RELATED: Katy Perry Spills On Why She Turned Down David Guetta’s ‘Titanium’

On Monday, the pop star announced that, due to “unavoidable production delays,” the album SMILE will be released two weeks late, on August 28.

Because of the delay, though, Perry is going the extra mile by hosting “#SmileSundays”, in which she’ll be going live online for at least 30 minutes to talk about the album and more.

RELATED: Katy Perry Dishes On Orlando Bloom Nude Photos With Howard Stern

Along with the new album, the 35-year-old is also expecting her first child in the coming weeks.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP