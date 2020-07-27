Oprah Winfrey Is Hosting A New Apple TV+ ‘Conversation’ Show

Oprah Winfrey is getting ready to host a whole new conversation.

On Monday, Apple TV+ announced the TV legend will be launching a new interview show, “The Oprah Conversation”.

Filmed remotely, the show will feature Winfrey interviewing “today’s foremost newsmakers, thought leaders, and masters of their craft.”

Professor and “How to Be an Anti-Racist” author Dr. Ibram X Kendi will be the guest on the debut episode premiering July 30 at 7 p.m. ET.

In the episode, Winfrey and Kendi will speak with white readers of his book confronting the racist ideas the hold.

In the second interview on August 7, athlete and activist Emmanuel Acho will sit for a two-part episode talking about his new web series “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” and“dive deeper into their raw, unfiltered discussions about race in response to bold questions from white and LatinX guests.”

Winfrey has done a number of projects in her relationship with Apple TV+, including book club segments and a series about the coronavirus pandemic.