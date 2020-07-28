2020 Emmy Nominations Announcement With Leslie Jones, Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany, Laverne Cox

The 2020 Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced live online on July 28 by ceremony host Leslie Jones and the help of presenters Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany and Laverne Cox.

The nominees in the top categories will be revealed virtually in a live stream on Facebook, YouTube and Emmys.com at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT.

Adjusting deadlines for COVID-19, shows that aired between June 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020 will be eligible this year.

With last year’s big winners “Fleabag”, “Game Of Thrones” and “Chernobyl” finished, the door is wide open for a new batch of shows to become big Emmy winners. Following their launches, AppleTV+, Disney+ and HBO Max have series that are eligible for Emmys for the first time.

“Schitt’s Creek”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “The Good Place”, “Ozark”, “Succession”, “Better Call Saul” and “The Crown” are all expected to nab nominations on Tuesday.