Jenna Bush Hager Joins Hoda Kotb In Studio 1A For The First Time In Four Months

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb are together again.

The “Hoda and Jenna” co-hosts reunited on Monday for the first time in four months amid the coronavirus outbreak during the fourth hour of “Today”.

“It’s so good to be back even though we’re separated by six feet. It’s so good to see you,” Bush Hager said. “You called when I was in the shower. You were my first wakeup call and I left my kids for the first time in four months, which I just can’t even believe because we were still working but for all of those people that are watching right now that are working from home, there’s this relief too to go back to a place you love, to be back with people you can have conversations with other than logistics or diapers.”

She added, “It feels empowering and it also feels kind of weird I have to admit it.”

The last time Bush Hager was in the studio was March 11, just before the worldwide shutdown, but continued to film the show from home. Meanwhile, Kotb remained in studio.