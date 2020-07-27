Freeform Drops Trailer For ‘Love In The Time Of Corona’

The ongoing novel coronavirus global pandemic has sparked creativity in the form of “Love in the Time of Corona”.

RELATED: Kevin Smith Drops First Trailer For ‘Killroy Was Here’

Freeform has released a trailer for its new four-part limited series telling “four interwoven stories about the hopeful search for love and connection during this time of quarantine,” per The Wrap.

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson star in the program, as well as serving executive producer roles. Tommy Dorfman, Rainey Qualley, Gil Bellows, Rya Kihlstedt, Ava Bellows and L. Scott Caldwell all appear in the show as well.

RELATED: HBO Releases Trailer For New Horror Series ‘Lovecraft Country’

“Love in the Time of Corona” covers a timeline starting from the early days of social distancing right up to the reinvigorated Black Lives Matter movement. The limited series will air on August 22 and August 23.