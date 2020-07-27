Megan Thee Stallion Offers Update To Fans Following Shooting And Tory Lanez Arrest

Megan Thee Stallion is opening up about being shot in the foot.

The “Savage” rapper took to Instagram on Monday and chatted with fans about the incident, revealing she suffered injuries to both of her feet, resulting in surgery to get the bullets out.

Fellow rapper Tory Lanez was arrested following the incident. According to TMZ, he was charged with possession of a firearm.

Through tears, Megan thank her friends, family and fans who have stuck by her side.

“I do feel a lot better,” she said during her livestream. “And thank God for the people I have around me that are actually here for me and are actually my friends.”

Previously, Megan revealed she was “hurt and traumatized” by the incident.

Lanez is currently scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 13.