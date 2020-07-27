Tom Holland Seems To Confirm Relationship With Actress Nadia Parkes

Tom Holland seems to be taken.

Holland, 24, alluded to the fact he is dating actress Nadia Parkes, 23. The “Spider-Man” actor shared news of his rumoured relationship with Parkes (“Doctor Who”, “The Spanish Princess”) on Monday via Instagram.

Holland posted a photo of a masked Parkes in a white tee in front of a scenic cloud. The “Avengers: Endgame” star provided no caption on the image, sending his fans into a frenzy.

Parkes posted the exact same image with no caption. “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner — who is believed to have introduced the two — commented on the post, “Fittttttyyyyyyyyyyy.”