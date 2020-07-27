Robin Givens Does Not Want To Be Portrayed In Mike Tyson Biopic Starring Jamie Foxx

If Robin Givens has it her way, there will be no depiction of her in the upcoming Mike Tyson biopic “Finding Mike”.

Givens caught up with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM to promote her directorial debut with Lifetime’s “A Murder to Remember”. Givens, 56, had a violent one-year marriage with Tyson, which led to her becoming a spokesperson for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

RELATED: Shark Week Is Pitting Mike Tyson Against Jaws

Givens admitted she was not interested in being portrayed in the upcoming “Finding Mike” biopic starring Jamie Foxx.

“I don’t want to say bothersome, but you know it’s funny in life how you’re always learning and growing and healing and that wasn’t like fun for me,” Givens said. “I went and got the book that he [Tyson] wrote and I was read it and there were so many things… that are so not true. It’s hard not to feel deeply disturbed by it.”

RELATED: First Look At Jamie Foxx And Joseph Gordon-Levitt

“In a way, I hope I’m stronger because of this or going through this process, but it’s really a little upsetting,” she continued. When asked if she would rather not be featured in the film, Givens said, “The absolute truth would be yes, [I wouldn’t].”

Given’s “A Murder to Remember” premieres August 2.