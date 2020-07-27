Barbra Streisand Calls Out ‘Coward’ Donald Trump In Joe Biden Support Video

Barbra Streisand is officially backing Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election.

The icon, 78, joined the Jay Leno-hosted “Celebration For Change” broadcast over the weekend and not only voiced her support for the former Vice President but she also slammed the “nightmare that is Donald Trump.”

“We’re living in the nightmare that is Donald Trump who is pouring gasoline on the fire,” she said. “He calls himself the law and order president, but he doesn’t obey the law and he can’t keep the order.”

Adding, “This reckless man doesn’t have the wisdom or the character to lead our nation.”

Streisand even addressed the current climate in the United States, “Our country is coming apart… A few weeks ago, Trump called out the troops against peaceful protesters. That is what cowards do when they are scared.”

Hillary Clinton, Lee Daniels, Billie Jean King, John Legend, Titus Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Dave Matthews also spoke in support of Biden.