‘Supermarket Sweep’ Host David Ruprecht Reveals The ‘Bizarre’ Things Fans Have Been Asking For Over Facebook

David Ruprecht hasn’t been hosting “Supermarket Sweep” for over 15 years but fans are still hitting him up over social media.

The now 71-year-old chatted with Entertainment Weekly this week about the “bizarre” requests he’s been getting from fans after Netflix added some old episodes of the game show to their queue.

And that “bizarre” request was for photos of his “bare feet”.

“It was one of the most bizarre requests I had ever gotten,” he said. “In the ’90s, we didn’t have the social media. I’ve always had a good fan base!”

Ruprecht added, “But luckily anybody who has been interested in me, my fans and stuff, have all been very nice. I haven’t had any stalkers. I will say, I’ve noticed in the last three weeks, my Facebook friend requests. I mean holy s**t. Pardon me, but I used to get maybe two or three a week and now I’m getting 20 or 30 a day.”

“Supermarket Sweep” originally ran between 1990 and 95 and again between 2000 and 2003. It was recently picked up for a reboot with “Saturday Night Live” alum Leslie Jones attached to host.