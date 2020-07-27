Brooks Laich Says Sex Took A Backseat In His Relationship: ‘I Think Sexuality Is Something That Gets Pushed Down On The Priority List’

Brooks Laich is learning the value of making time for sex in a relationship.

Laich, 37, opened up about his sex life and the importance of sex in an episode of his “How Men Think” podcast that he hosts with Gavin DeGraw featuring guest country singer Tyler Rich. The Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs alum’s new episode comes two months after splitting from wife Julianne Hough.

“I think sexuality is something that gets pushed down on the priority list, on the totem pole for people,” he said on Monday’s show. “They’re, like, [focusing on] work, kids, job, whatever. Gotta clean the house, get the groceries… It’s something that people — at least in my experience — I have, like, pushed down vs holding it up at the top, almost like living, eating, breathing.”

“At some point, you just have to realize, ‘Okay, our connection has dissipated a little bit. Let’s intentionally move back into this space and even if we aren’t feeling it, let’s create — even if it’s not just naturally a pull,'” he added. “Let’s create an atmosphere or environment or something where we are making time to be intentional about this and that can spark the natural pull too.”

Brooks, who was born in Saskatchewan, suggested that “a month” is likely the longest acceptable time to not have sex with a partner. Laich also opened up about his wedding to Hough, describing it as the “greatest time” of his life.

“I have friends that have had to postpone their wedding and my heart absolutely breaks for them, because reflecting on my wedding and how that was just the greatest time of my life, I just want everybody to have that experience,” he explained. “That memory of your world, her world, both worlds colliding, the people you love the most in the world coming together to celebrate love.”

“I just want that for people and it breaks my heart to hear weddings being postponed and so my perspective would be yeah,” he continued. “From the guy’s standpoint, it is as disappointing or saddening if the wedding has to be postponed.”

Laich and Hough began dating in 2014 and tied the knot in July 2017. The couple announced their split in May. In a joint statement, the estranged couple said they had “lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate.”