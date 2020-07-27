Tara Reid Reflects On Viral Argument With ‘Cruel’ Jenny McCarthy: ‘She Had Such A Meanness And Cold Heart In Her’

It is safe to say Tara Reid is not a fan of Jenny McCarthy.

Reid and McCarthy had an infamous conflict during a 2016 interview and those ill feelings have yet to be mended. Reid famously walked out of the interview after McCarthy insisted on asking questions about plastic surgery and Reid’s past relationships.

RELATED: Tara Reid Denies Rumours She’ll Be Playing Carole Baskin

“I don’t want to talk about it that much, but [McCarthy] was really cruel and to be really that cruel for no reason .. she had such a meanness and a cold heart in her,” Reid told TooFab. “I hate that [interview] because she was really out of line.”

“I saw Amy Schumer stuck up for me and I thought that’s a cool girl. That was awesome, that made me feel good. After that, to think Amy Schumer stuck up for me was awesome, that was a good thing to come out of that one,” the “Sharknado” actress added. “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

RELATED: Tara Reid Sues ‘Sharknado’ Producers For $100 Million

McCarthy took a shot at Reid as she walked off the program.

“Good luck to you, too, and I’m so excited about ‘Sharknado’ and I hope you stay married,” McCarthy said. Reid clapped back, “I hope you stay married too. I hope your t*ts get even nicer because they’re amazing. The same guy who did mine, right? I’ll always use your advice. You’re the best. Bye.”

ET Canada has reached out to McCarthy’s rep for comment.