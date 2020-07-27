James Charles And Tana Mongeau Apologize For Attending TikTok Party Mid-Pandemic

James Charles and Tana Mongeau are offering apologies in response to intense backlash after partying during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charles, Mongeau, Nikita Dragun, Larray, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, and other notable influencers attended a party at Hype House in Los Angeles. Those Internet sensations were dragged through the mud for disregarding social distancing protocols.

Charles and Mongeau uploaded separate videos addressing the backlash.

This was the scene outside the Hype House. A large group of people outside the house waiting to get in. In another video, Hype House member Kouv0r steps out and says they are at capacity. Not clear how many people were at the party. pic.twitter.com/BlWGXMUSZH — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 22, 2020

“Even though I have been wearing a mask in public and have tested negative multiple times, going to a party during a pandemic was a selfish and stupid decision,” Charles told his audience. “People’s safety and keeping COVID-19 contained is FAR more important than celebrating a [friend’s] birthday and unsafe partying is not something I want to promote to my audience.”

“Partying/going to any social gatherings during a global pandemic was such a careless and irresponsible action on my behalf,” Mongeau said on her Instagram Story, per Vulture. “I fully hold myself accountable for this plus will be staying inside.”

Mongeau had attended Jake Paul’s party on July 11, the Hype House party on July 22, and another one on July 25.