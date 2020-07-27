Paul Abrahamian Is Skipping Out On ‘Big Brother All-Stars’ 2020: ‘I Don’t Thinking Going From 1 Stressful Quarantine To Another Is A Good Idea’

Do not expect to see Paul Abrahamian on the upcoming season of Global’s “Big Brother All-Stars”.

Abrahamian, a two-time “Big Brother” runner-up, told fans on Twitter that he has opted out of the upcoming season. His decision was simple: a responsible call to prioritize his mental health.

“The experience as a whole comes with a hefty amount of emotional and mental stress,” Abrahamian tweeted. “I don’t think going from one stressful quarantine to another is a good idea. I miss life and I miss genuine human interaction.”

“Society as a whole is changing at a fast pace,” he continued. “I don’t want to be locked away and be unaware of, or miss out on, the evolution of where we are headed as people. I want to be part of this change and I want to continue learning and growing with society. (not hide from it).”

Nine contestants were announced last week for the 2020 edition of “Big Brother All-Stars”. The season begins August 5 on Global TV.