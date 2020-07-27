Regis Philbin’s Family Asks Fans To Donate To Food Bank In His Honour

Regis Philbin’s family is looking to have his legacy continue through others.
The iconic television hosted died on Friday at 88 from natural causes and his family have now thanked well-wishers and asked that they make a donation to the Food Bank for New York City should they want to celebrate him.
“Regis’ family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love we’ve received. If you’d like to honour Regis’ memory, we kindly ask that you make a donation to http://foodbanknyc.org/, to help people in need in his beloved New York, especially his home borough of The Bronx. Thank you,” the family told People.
His family announced his death over the weekend, saying, “We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday.”
“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humour, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”
During Monday’s “Live With Kelly and Ryan”, Kelly Ripa looked back at co-hosting the show with Philbin.
“As people get older, you always know that certain things are inevitable, and passing away is one of those things, but Regis is one of the people that we all believed would somehow figure out a way around the inevitable,” she said in a teary-eyed dedication.