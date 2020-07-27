Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Spotted Together After His Public Apology

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seem to be on speaking terms after their personal matters were made public by the rapper.

The married power couple were spotted driving together in Wyoming on Monday, per TMZ. West apologized to Kardashian on Saturday after publicly stating he wanted a divorce, as well accusing Kardashian of unsupportive behaviour. Kardashian stood by her husband and acknowledged his mental health struggles.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” Kanye wrote on Saturday, July 25. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

“Kanye seems to be in a better headspace in the last few days,” an insider said, per E! News. “He has been in touch with Kim and has apologized privately and publicly. She understands and has forgiven him, but is still very hesitant about the future.”

Last week, Kardashian addressed West’s public outburst prior to his apology.

“Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” Kardashian tweeted at the time. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health.”