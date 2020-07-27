Prince Harry Was ‘Adamantly Opposed’ To A One Year Review As Part Of His And Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit

When the terms of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family came to fruition in late February, there was one aspect that the Duke of Sussex didn’t even want.

After meetings with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William about their departure as working royals, it was decided to give the couple a one year review period in which they could decide to come back and resume their positions.

“He was adamantly opposed to the review process,” a source told The Times, adding that he didn’t want the press to write that there was an option for them to change their minds.

They added that “under no circumstances would they ever admit ‘this was a big mistake’.”

Another source said that the review was put in place so they could come back in some capacity but not full-time working royals.

“Do I rule out them taking on roles for the family in the future? Absolutely not,” the insider said. “But a full-scale return soon is not likely. That is not down to animosity or anything like that. They have not yet reached what they were seeking to do.”

Harry and Meghan do still hold their titles as president and vice-president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

The statements come as the first excerpts from the bio Finding Freedom were released over the weekend. Those near the family have admitted that no one has come out looking good from the revelations.

Finding Freedom hits bookshelves everywhere on August 11.