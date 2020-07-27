50 Cent Apologizes For Posting Megan Thee Stallion Meme About Her Getting Shot

50 Cent is apologizing for making fun of Megan Thee Stallion after she got shot.

50 Cent had shared two memes, mocking the reports at the time. One of Megan running away from a car which Tory Lanez was driving with the caption, “Run Ricky Run. WTF is going on?” and another with Lanez holding a gun.

In mid-July, Megan was shot in the feet during an incident where fellow rapper Lanez was arrested. On Monday, she updated her fans, revealing that she had to undergo surgery in both feet to get the bullets out.

“I do feel a lot better,” she said during her livestream. “And thank God for the people I have around me that are actually here for me and are actually my friends.”

Upon seeing the video, the “In da Club” singer realized he messed up.

“Damn I didn’t think this s**t was real,🤦‍♂️It sounded so crazy @theestallion I’m glad your feeling better and I hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if I knew you was really hurt sorry,” he posted on Instagram.

Megan has yet to respond, but most people were shocked that 50 Cent apologized for something:

She really got 50 Cent old bitter ass to apologize. Wow her power https://t.co/8xUsMG2SPu — From Russia With Love (@evelynvwoodsen) July 28, 2020

The side of 50cent the media doesn’t want you to see pic.twitter.com/PoQdN0sCZ4 — i got 40 Roses and Some weed Wassup? (@SlicccThowedOff) July 28, 2020

50 Cent actually apologizing to someone. Yea, 2020 is the crazy year of my life. pic.twitter.com/UxHB79lYEk — TYE (@WhosTYE) July 28, 2020