Benedict Cumberbatch Enters Comic Store Dressed As ‘Doctor Strange’ In New Clip

Benedict Cumberbatch famously entered a comic store dressed as Doctor Strange in 2016 and now there is new footage to experience four years later.

“Doctor Strange” director Scott Derrickson tweeted a new video taken from the set of Marvel’s film. Cumberbatch was challenged to enter a nearby comic book store in New York City while on the set of “Doctor Strange”.

“Never before shown moment,” Derrickson tweeted on Monday. “While shooting in Manhattan right in front of a comic book store, I spontaneously suggested to Benedict that he go inside and he agreed.”

Security footage was shared back in 2016 but Derrickson’s new video offers much better resolution. A sequel film, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” was expected to premiere in May 2021 but has been pushed back to March 2022.