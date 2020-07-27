Soulja Boy Teases ‘King Soulja 9’ Album Release At Midnight

Soulja Boy fans will not have to wait much longer to get new BigDrako tunes in their ear.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Releases Surprise Eighth Studio Album ‘Folklore’

King Soulja 9 Midnight 😈🔥 — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) July 28, 2020

Soulja, 30, took to Twitter on Monday and teased the impending release of King Soulja 9 at midnight. The “Crank Dat” rapper was raised in Atlanta, Georgia so chances are “midnight” will be at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT.

Soulja previously teased the release of King Soulja 9 on July 21. Three-days-later, he showed off a fresh-face indicating he had removed his multitude of face tattoos.

RELATED: Katy Perry Announced Her New Album ‘Smile’ Is Being Delayed

Review the tracklist for King Soulja 9 below.