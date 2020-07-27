Soulja Boy Teases ‘King Soulja 9’ Album Release At Midnight

Soulja Boy. Photo by Greg Soussan/ABACAPRESS.COM
Soulja Boy fans will not have to wait much longer to get new BigDrako tunes in their ear.

Soulja, 30, took to Twitter on Monday and teased the impending release of King Soulja 9 at midnight. The “Crank Dat” rapper was raised in Atlanta, Georgia so chances are “midnight” will be at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT.

Soulja previously teased the release of King Soulja 9 on July 21. Three-days-later, he showed off a fresh-face indicating he had removed his multitude of face tattoos.

Review the tracklist for King Soulja 9 below.

  1. “Lambo Urus”
  2. “Sodas”
  3. “Shoot It Up”
  4. “Slide”
  5. “Big Body”
  6. “Magic”
  7. “KS9”
  8. “Put Them Racks on Em”
  9. “Hotbox”
  10. “Shoulda Went to Elliot”
  11. “Killswitch”
