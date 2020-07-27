Soulja Boy Teases ‘King Soulja 9’ Album Release At Midnight

Soulja Boy fans will not have to wait much longer to get new BigDrako tunes in their ear.
King Soulja 9 Midnight 😈🔥
— Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) July 28, 2020
Soulja, 30, took to Twitter on Monday and teased the impending release of King Soulja 9 at midnight. The “Crank Dat” rapper was raised in Atlanta, Georgia so chances are “midnight” will be at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT.
Soulja previously teased the release of King Soulja 9 on July 21. Three-days-later, he showed off a fresh-face indicating he had removed his multitude of face tattoos.
Review the tracklist for King Soulja 9 below.
- “Lambo Urus”
- “Sodas”
- “Shoot It Up”
- “Slide”
- “Big Body”
- “Magic”
- “KS9”
- “Put Them Racks on Em”
- “Hotbox”
- “Shoulda Went to Elliot”
- “Killswitch”