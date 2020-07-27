Baskin Robbins Announces BTS Flavour For Month Of August

BTS fans can combat the summer heat with BTS flavoured ice cream while jamming out to their favourite BTS tunes.
Baskin Robbins is releasing a BTS-inspired flavour for the company’s Flavour of the Month. Baskin Robbins Korea announced the collaboration in a tweet posted on Monday.
배스킨라빈스와 BTS가 만나면?
보라빛으로 가득한 8월 이달의 맛 대공개♪(´▽｀)
8월 이달의 맛 O라O라! (´▽`ʃ💜ƪ)
빈 칸에 들어갈 단어는 무엇일까요?#작명센스_기대중 #8월엔_배라해#배스킨라빈스 #방탄소년단 #BTS#RM #진 #슈가 #제이홉 #지민 #뷔 #정국 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/xf1fHaSo8o
“What happens when Baskin Robbins and BTS meet?” a translation of the tweet reads. “Special release of August’s flavour of the month that is filled with purple lights! August’s flavour of the month is _ RA _ RA! What word should go in the blanks?”
The tweet was posted less than 24 hours ago and already has more than 1,400 replies, along with 16,000 retweets and more than 33,000 likes.