Baskin Robbins Announces BTS Flavour For Month Of August

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Photo: Baskin Robbins
BTS fans can combat the summer heat with BTS flavoured ice cream while jamming out to their favourite BTS tunes.

Baskin Robbins is releasing a BTS-inspired flavour for the company’s Flavour of the Month. Baskin Robbins Korea announced the collaboration in a tweet posted on Monday.

“What happens when Baskin Robbins and BTS meet?” a translation of the tweet reads. “Special release of August’s flavour of the month that is filled with purple lights! August’s flavour of the month is _ RA _ RA! What word should go in the blanks?”

The tweet was posted less than 24 hours ago and already has more than 1,400 replies, along with 16,000 retweets and more than 33,000 likes.

