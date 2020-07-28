Elsa Pataky Has To Be Rescued After Getting Trapped In Her Car While Attempting To Cross A Flooded Road

Elsa Pataky got herself in a bit of a tricky situation over the weekend.

The model, who has been married to Chris Hemsworth for almost 10 years, videoed herself getting stuck while trying to cross a flooded road in New South Wales, Australia.

Pataky shared the whole ordeal on her Instagram Stories, writing: “A bit too optimistic? I was so sure I could cross.”

The clip showed water surrounding her car as she sat in the driver’s seat.

Telling fans the floods had been caused by two days of rain, Pataky said: “Oh god, what am I doing? My only option, through the window.”

Hemsworth’s personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, then came to her rescue, with Pataky telling him: “What would I do without you guys?”

