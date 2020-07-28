Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Garner & More Share Powerful Posts About Female Empowerment For #ChallengeAccepted

Jennifer Garner, Khloe Kardashian, Kristen Bell, and Kerry Washington are among the celebrities taking part in the #ChallengeAccepted trend on Instagram.

Ladies have taken on the challenge by sharing a black and white photo of themselves, usually alongside a caption about lifting one another up, not tearing them down.

The likes of Cindy Crawford and Eva Longoria also took part in the challenge after receiving nominations.

An Instagram spokesperson said of the trend Monday, according to the New York Times: “The trend is still picking up with usage of the hashtag on Instagram doubling in the last day alone.”

“Based on the posts, we’re seeing that most of the participants are posting with notes relating to strength and support for their communities.”

The #ChallengeAccepted hashtag was also used back in 2016, with people sharing black and white photos to spread a message of cancer awareness.