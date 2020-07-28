Jon Bon Jovi Sings ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ To An Audience Of Wine Bottles For TikTok Challenge

By Corey Atad.

Job Bon Jovi. Photo: Hampton Water/TikTok
Jon Bon Jovi is getting in on the viral social media challenge game.

In a post to his brand Hampton Water’s TikTok page, the singer shared a video of himself singing his classic “Livin’ on a Prayer” to an audience of wine bottles arrayed in his backyard.

The video is Bon Jovi’s entry in the viral #DoWhatYouCanChallenge, tied to his new single “Do What You Can”, which he wrote in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 58-year-old launched his Hampton Water wine company with his son Jesse Bongiovi in 2018.

