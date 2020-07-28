Jon Bon Jovi Sings ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ To An Audience Of Wine Bottles For TikTok Challenge

Jon Bon Jovi is getting in on the viral social media challenge game.
RELATED: Bon Jovi Release New Single ‘Do What You Can’
In a post to his brand Hampton Water’s TikTok page, the singer shared a video of himself singing his classic “Livin’ on a Prayer” to an audience of wine bottles arrayed in his backyard.
@hamptonwater
Let’s see you “Do What You Can” #DoWhatYouCanChallenge #fyp #singalong #foryoupage
The video is Bon Jovi’s entry in the viral #DoWhatYouCanChallenge, tied to his new single “Do What You Can”, which he wrote in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
RELATED: Bon Jovi Backs Black Lives Matter Protests In Powerful New Single ‘American Reckoning’
The 58-year-old launched his Hampton Water wine company with his son Jesse Bongiovi in 2018.