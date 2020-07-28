Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Slams The Sun’s ‘One-Sided’ Story, Insists The Actor Is No ‘Wife-Beater’ During Final Day Of Libel Trial

Johnny Depp was back in court Tuesday for the final day of his contentious libel trial against the Sun publication.

Depp’s former wife Amber Heard has made 14 allegations of domestic violence against the star, which he seriously denies.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of the Sun, and the newspaper’s executive editor Dan Wootton over an April 2018 article, in which Depp is called a “wife-beater.”

According to Page Six, Depp’s lawyer David Sherborne insisted Tuesday that his client is no “wife-beater” and is being set up by Heard.

Sherborne called Heard a “complex individual with a complex history,” adding it was “hard to keep up” with all the allegations she kept adding to her case.

“You can imagine how Mr. Depp feels about it, given that some of them weren’t even put to him,” the lawyer said.

He also accused Heard of getting her friends to lie to produce “astonishingly self-serving and fictionalized accounts” of her relationship with Depp, including “a secret feelings book that reads more like a novella than anything which matches reality.”

The BBC reported Sherborne also insisted the Sun’s article in question had “not been researched at all” and was “one-sided.”

He said the piece meant Mr. Depp was “guilty, on overwhelming evidence, of serious domestic violence” against Ms. Heard, and that it was assuming he was unfit to work in the film industry.

The lawyer also referred sarcastically to the “journalistic excellence” the Sun was seeking to defend and added “this court has not heard from a single journalist” about the article.

Sherborne said Depp knows the allegations made against him are “completely untrue,” telling the court: “Why else would Mr. Depp, this private man, as he explained, expose all the most intimate details of his personal life?”

Many fans greeted Depp as he arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice Tuesday, with them giving him gifts and flowers and chanting, “Justice for Johnny.”

Monday saw the Sun’s lawyer, Sasha Wass, say that Depp abused Heard during their relationship, committing acts of violence fuelled by misogyny and unleashed by addiction to alcohol and drugs.

Depp and Heard met on the set of the 2011 comedy “The Rum Diary” and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Heard, a model and actress, filed for divorce the following year, and the divorce was finalized in 2017.