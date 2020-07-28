Blake Shelton Talks Possible Duets Album With Gwen Stefani, New Season Of ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton is making good use of his time in quarantine.

On Tuesday’s “Bobby Bones Show”, the country superstar called in from the side of the highway in Oklahoma, where he has been self-isolating at his ranch since the beginning of March with Gwen Stefani.

“I don’t miss the road,” admits Shelton. “I’ve been doing this for so long but I don’t hate being forced to stay home.”

“I haven’t been back to California at all,” adds the singer. “But we do have to go next week, we actually start working on the show again, which is going to be interesting, to say the least. I’m not sure exactly how it’s gonna work.”

Shelton and Stefani will return to coach together on the upcoming 19th season of NBC’s “The Voice”, which is set to air this fall.

Although last season ended with virtual performances, Shelton says this season will likely be shot in studio, telling Bones, “We’re gonna try and shoot our blind auditions like we always have — just without an audience.”

The singer also discussed his and Stefani’s new duet “Happy Anywhere”, which reflects on their time together while stuck at home.

The power couple even filmed the romantic video for the track in the midst of the pandemic, with the help of Stefani’s brother Todd.

“We were able to make this homemade video and we had a blast with it,” says Shelton.

On the possibility of an entire record full of duets with Stefani, the singer admits: “I don’t think so, but maybe by the end of 10 or 20 years here we’ll have enough duets together that we can put them all together and release them as some kind of hits package.”