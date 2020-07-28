‘Jurassic World’ Gets Animated In ‘Camp Cretaceous’ Netflix Series

You’ve never seen “Jurassic World” quite like this.

RELATED: Bryce Dallas Howard Shows Off ‘Crazy Sick Bruises’ From Stunt Work On ‘Jurassic World’

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the first teaser for the animated series “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous”.

Netflix

The eight-episode series follows a group of six teens who are invited to experience the new adventure camp on the other side of the infamous Isla Nublar.

RELATED: Sam Neill Reveals Original Cast Will Have Full Roles In ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

But in classic franchise fashion, things go sour when the dinosaurs wreak havoc all over the island. The teens, who start off as strangers, quickly band together to survive and reach the outside world once again, all the while uncovering deep, dark secrets on the island that threaten the whole world.

“Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” premieres Sept. 18.