Prince William Joins Soccer Player Peter Crouch To Talk Mental Health In Special Podcast Episode

Prince William speaks about mental health as he takes part in a special episode of BBC Radio Five Live’s “That Peter Crouch Podcast”, in support of the Heads Up campaign.

Titled “That Prince William Episode”, the podcast sees His Royal Highness, soccer player Crouch, journalist Tom Fordyce and British radio personality Chris Stark discuss mental health and the role that soccer can play in supporting people’s mental well-being.

Ahead of the Heads Up FA Cup Final on Saturday, the conversation also covers the return of soccer during the coronavirus pandemic and the duke’s experiences of playing the game and watching matches as a fan.

RELATED: Prince William, David Beckham And More Video Chat About Mental Health

The episode was recorded in two parts – at Kensington Palace in March, and via video call earlier this month.

William said in a press release of the Heads Up campaign, “We all have mental health, and we all have to stay mentally fit… It’s a strength to talk about your mental health, it’s not a weakness. You know if you’re not feeling well, something’s bothering you, talk about it – it’s not a problem.”

Crouch discussed his own mental health: “I’m in the environment where it’s so male-orientated, and any weakness shown is an excuse not to make it… When I started talking about it and opened up, I did feel so much better, and that was just through talking.”

RELATED: Prince William Voices Short Film Promoting Support For Mental Health Initiatives

Heads Up is a season-long campaign spearheaded by His Royal Highness that uses the influence and popularity of soccer to show the nation that mental health is just as important as physical health.

The campaign will culminate at this weekend’s Heads Up FA Cup Final, which has been officially renamed to spark a national conversation about mental health.

Crouch previously appeared on the BBC’s documentary “A Royal Team Talk” alongside the duke in May 2019. The documentary saw the sportsman open up for the first time about the verbal abuse he suffered as a teenager and young adult, and the impact this had upon his mental health.