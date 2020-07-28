Blackpink Announce Album Release Date And New Single With ‘Surprise Feature’

Blackpink. Photo: EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
Blackpink fans should circle October 2 on their calendars.

The date will mark the long-awaited release of the K-pop girl group’s debut studio album. The project, which has yet to be officially named, will be released on YG Entertainment through Interscope Records. Blackpink announced the album’s second single will drop in August and it boasts a “surprise feature.”

Blackpink released the album’s lead single “How You Like That” in June. The song set a YouTube record with 86.3 million views in the first 24 hours. The video also set a new record for the biggest-ever YouTube premiere with 1.66 million peak concurrent viewers. On the streaming side, “How You Like That” generated 100 million streams in less than a month.

No word on who/what the “surprise feature” is but it is worth noting that Blackpink secured one of the few features on Lady Gaga’s Chromatica album. Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez are other names circulating the web.

See the reaction to the album release date below.

