Blackpink Announce Album Release Date And New Single With ‘Surprise Feature’

Blackpink fans should circle October 2 on their calendars.

The date will mark the long-awaited release of the K-pop girl group’s debut studio album. The project, which has yet to be officially named, will be released on YG Entertainment through Interscope Records. Blackpink announced the album’s second single will drop in August and it boasts a “surprise feature.”

Blackpink released the album’s lead single “How You Like That” in June. The song set a YouTube record with 86.3 million views in the first 24 hours. The video also set a new record for the biggest-ever YouTube premiere with 1.66 million peak concurrent viewers. On the streaming side, “How You Like That” generated 100 million streams in less than a month.

No word on who/what the “surprise feature” is but it is worth noting that Blackpink secured one of the few features on Lady Gaga’s Chromatica album. Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez are other names circulating the web.

.@ArianaGrande, @VictoriaMonet and Tommy Brown all have liked #BLACKPINK's announcement in regards to a new single on Instagram (Ariana liked #Jennie's post about it). Fans are speculating that #ArianaGrande will be the feature on the @BLACKPINK song!!! pic.twitter.com/7VwMsZ5Kdo — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) July 23, 2020

Selena Gomez is reportedly the mystery featuring artist in BLACKPINK's 2nd pre-release singlehttps://t.co/9hbk5tLnj3 pic.twitter.com/AptlcGsyMO — allkpop (@allkpop) July 28, 2020

blackpink really are the only kpop group i’ve seen that got the pop stans fighting over a collab with them like they’re really that huge and one of the biggest thing on the global scene these days, main pop girls — BP1♕ (@IaIisapinks) July 28, 2020

First it was Charlie Puth, then it was Ariana Grande, and now reports/rumors are that Selena Gomez is the featured artist on the new collab from #BLACKPINK coming soon?! I’m having a hard time keeping up but I’m not mad at it. Excited to hear them together as a fan of both. ✨ — JJ Ryan (@JJRyanOnAir) July 28, 2020

they said the SAME thing about a rumored lady gaga x blackpink collab and after a few days sour candy was announced by gaga and the pinks! pic.twitter.com/YQa3Tb9R8D — FRAN 🥀 (@tswizzlesel) July 28, 2020