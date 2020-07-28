‘Dexter’ Star Yvonne Strahovski Is Not Bothered By Whether People Liked The Series Finale

The “Dexter” series finale has gotten a lot of flak from fans over the years, but Yvonne Strahovski isn’t bothered.

In an interview with Collider, the actress discussed the controversial finale, which involved her character Hannah McKay running away with her son to Argentina, while Michael C. Hall’s Dexter faked his own death and went off to become a lumberjack in Oregon.

Asked what it was like to star in such a divisive episode, Strahovski said, “I appreciate both sides. I got a little bit of an insight into why they did what they did. I mean, from memory, gosh, it was a long time ago, but it was just sort of about having Dexter have nobody and that that was kind of the ultimate jail in a way for him to not have anybody left.”

She continued, “And then I get the fans as well. I get that perhaps it wasn’t sort of the most dramatic ending that they had longed for. Maybe they wanted to see more blood and gore. But I think you’ve nailed it; it’s not my responsibility [laughs], so it doesn’t really bother me whether people liked it or not. It’s just something that I was a part of.”