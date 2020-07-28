Justin Bieber’s Incredible Hawaii Vacation Home Sits On The Edge Of A Waterfall Dropping Into The Sea

Justin Bieber’s vacation home in Hawaii is the definition of luxurious.

TopTenRealEstateDeals.com did a little deep-dive into Bieber’s Hawaii pad and the results are astonishing. The residence has two waterfalls. What more is there to say? Well, quite a bit.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Visits Kanye West At Wyoming Ranch

Photo: Concierge

The fan-favourite property has always been Justin’s Hawaiin property rental. Bieber was spotted at the home back in 2016 with then-girlfriend Sahara Ray. The uber-luxurious home is built on the edge of a waterfall perched upon a cliff and drops into the sea.

A helicopter resides on the estate’s rooftop for sightseeing. The home is valued at more than $9.1 million and includes five bedrooms, basketball court, tennis court, high-dive, and a waterslide attached to the second-storey balcony. There is also a glass elevator, outside bedrooms, a golf court, and an Olympic infinity pool.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates For 2021

Photo: Concierge

Those interested in witnessing the beauty of Hawaii will be relieved to know the property has expansive views of the Pacific Ocean.

The property is available for rental so long as one is willing to dish upwards of $10,000 each night.

Photo: Concierge