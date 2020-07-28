‘Riverdale’ Star Bernadette Beck Criticizes The Show’s Portrayal Of Black Characters

Bernadette Beck isn’t happy with how her character was treated on “Riverdale”.

In a new interview with Elle, the actress says the show’s portrayal of Black characters leaves a lot to be desired.

“I was made out to be a very unlikable character and therefore, an unlikable person in people’s eyes,” she said. “I get it, there’s always a protagonist and antagonist, but I never had much of a story plot or enough character development to even be considered an antagonist. I was, for no reason, depicted in a very negative, unattractive light. And I’m not the first Black actress to show up on set, stand there, chew gum, and look sassy and mean. I feel like I was just there to fulfil a diversity quota. It’s just to fulfil points.”

The 26-year-old played Peaches ‘N Cream in the show’s third and fourth seasons.

“I was completely forgotten in the scene more than once,” Beck said. “The director [would] be walking off set and I’d have to chase them down because I had no idea where to stand, what to do—I just hadn’t been given any instruction. You can’t treat people like they’re invisible and then pat yourself on the back for meeting your diversity quota for the day.”

She continued, “I didn’t understand when I first got on that show that it meant something for your character to be likable. Some people say it’s just a TV show, but I’m thinking about the implications long-term. If we are depicted as unlikable or our characters are not developed or we’re looked at as the enemy all the time, that affects our public persona. What kind of opportunities are we losing out on even after ‘Riverdale’? Our white co-stars are getting all this screen time and character development. They’re building up their following, generating more fans, selling out at conventions, and fans have more of an emotional connection with them. But if we don’t necessarily get that, and we’re looked at with disdain, what does that do to us and how does that stain our reputation moving forward?”