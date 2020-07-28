Sterling K. Brown, Billy Porter, Jonathan Van Ness & More React To 2020 Emmy Nominations

The 2020 Emmy nominations are in, and the stars are reacting on social media.

This year’s nominations were announced by ceremony host Leslie Jones, with the help of presenters Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany, and Laverne Cox.

Cate Blanchett, Regina King, Kerry Washington, Sandra Oh, Jennifer Aniston, Jodie Comer, Zendaya, Octavia Spencer, and Christina Applegate were among the incredible females to get nods this year.

While Sterling K. Brown, Eugene Levy, Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Billy Porter, Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Jackman, and Jeremy Pope were among the males being honoured.

TV shows nabbing noms included “Little Fires Everywhere”, “Mrs. America”, “Unbelievable”, “Dead To Me”, “Insecure”, “The Good Place”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Queer Eye”, and “Schitt’s Creek”.

See the full list of nominations here and check out some of the stars and shows’ reactions below.

for once I am speechless. 🥺 https://t.co/OIivtk9qPO — dan levy (@danjlevy) July 28, 2020

View this post on Instagram WHAT!? A post shared by William Jackson Harper (@williamjacksonharper) on Jul 28, 2020 at 9:33am PDT

beyond proud of @zendaya for her OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS in a drama series nomination at this year's #emmys !!!! 😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/sajiBA3jyN — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 28, 2020

Although this Emmy nomination comes with enormous gratitude, it would be disingenuous of me to say that it isn’t bittersweet. I am nothing in #IKnowThisMuchIsTrue without Derek Cianfrance who has made a piece of work that will stand the test of time…#Emmys pic.twitter.com/PSnTf9yB05 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 28, 2020

Thrilled to share #KillingEve’s Jodie Comer is a @televisionacad nominee for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Gp3WIFCLdl — Killing Eve (@KillingEve) July 28, 2020

Mia Warren was the spark that ignited Shaker. 🔥 Congrats to @KerryWashington on her #Emmys nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. #LittleFiresEverywhere pic.twitter.com/wrQiXG9zV4 — Little Fires Everywhere (@LittleFiresHulu) July 28, 2020

We hit the jackpot with this marvelous family! 🎰 Congratulations to the #MrsMaisel cast and crew on their third consecutive #Emmys nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series. pic.twitter.com/pMLc6yK4qZ — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) July 28, 2020

Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Dan Levy and Eugene Levy have all been nominated for their roles in Schitt's Creek | #Emmys2020 pic.twitter.com/rIZh8a6H7j — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) July 28, 2020

Eddie Murphy released a statement after being nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

He shared, “I want to thank the Television Academy for this morning’s nomination. It was an incredibly special feeling to return to the ‘SNL’ stage after so many years, and I’m gratified that the show was so well received.

“Knowing the collaboration that goes into putting ‘SNL’ on the air every week the way that I do, it goes without saying that I share this nomination with Lorne [Michaels] and all of the ‘SNL’ cast, writers and crew who helped bring the show together. It was a great homecoming for me.”

Hugh Jackman added in a statement, according to CNN: “I’m humbled by the nominations for both me and the film and excited to be named with such a talented group of actors.

“My immense appreciation goes out to all those who believed in ‘Bad Education’ – especially the hardworking team at HBO.”

Helena Bonham Carter, who nabbed a nom for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in “The Crown”, said in a statement: “I am thrilled to receive an Emmy nomination. Margaret was a gift of a part and was a dream job. This is icing on the most full fat delicious cake I’ve ever eaten.

“Also given these past few months I have become ever more grateful to my television. It has been my window to the world. And I’m so thankful to the parts that television are now offering to women. We all know middle age is when we get interesting and it’s so great that stories are being made where we are invited to lead rather than retire to being the mother or grandmother in the background… women of all ages and colour have never had it better. Thank you Telly!”

Kerry Washington, who received four Emmy nominations, said: “To be recognized in this way this morning is such an honour – but to be able to share it with my partner Pilar Savone and our Simpson Street family makes it even more meaningful.

“The experiences we’ve been able to have this year were beyond our wildest dreams: working with the legendary Norman Lear and Jimmy Kimmel to bring iconic shows from the 70s to new audiences with Live In Front of a Studio Audience, to adapting ‘American Son’, a Broadway play about Black lives and police violence to Netflix, to bringing Celeste Ng’s beautiful novel ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ to life with my incredible friends Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter and Liz Tigelar.

“But the tears came this morning when I heard about Lynn Shelton’s nomination for ‘Little Fires Everywhere’. I’m so incredibly grateful that the Television Academy has chosen to honour Lynn with this very deserved nomination. I know she’s celebrating in the beyond.”

Michael Douglas, who has been honoured for his role in “The Kominsky Method”, shared, “There’s not a lot of good news these days, so I was honoured to receive the nomination from my fellow academy members. An opportunity to acknowledge the wonderful writing of Chuck Lorre and Al Higgins; a spectacular cast led by Alan Arkin, who makes me look good, and the strong support of Netflix. Thank you all!”

Billy Porter continued, “It’s blessing and a gift to be part of this moment where my art and my activism meet. ‘POSE’ represents hope and is a reminder of how powerful ‘we-the-people’ are!”

Dylan McDermott, who is up for the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie award, gushed: “I was absolutely stunned! What an honour it is to be nominated again! I couldn’t be more thrilled! Thank you to the Television Academy for recognizing me and to Ryan Murphy and my Hollywood family.”

Meryl Streep said of her “Big Little Lies” nomination, “Thank you!!! I am very honoured to be in the company of such gifted women, who have helped us all get through this screen centered moment in time!” as Rachel Brosnahan said of her Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series nom, “I’m grateful for the continued love for all corners of our ‘Maisel’ family.

“I wish so much that we could be together to celebrate today but this (and some zoom cocktails) will certainly hold us over until we can get the band back together. The company we get to keep across these categories is insane. Thank you to the TV Academy!”

The 2020 Emmy Awards will air September 20, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting a virtual edition of the show.