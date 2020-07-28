2020 Emmy Nominees: ‘The Mandalorian’, ‘Schitt’s Creek’, ‘Watchmen’ And More Make The Cut

Streaming services continue to leave their mark on award season as the 2020 Emmys announces its nominees.

“The Mandolorian” (Disney+), “The Crown” (Netflix), “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+) and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video) are among this year’s contenders in various categories. Individuals nominated include Jennifer Aniston, Sterling K. Brown, Eugene Levy, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards take place on Sept. 20.

RELATED: Billy Porter, Jonathan Van Ness & More React To 2020 Emmy Nods

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Killing Eve”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Dead to Me”

“Insecure”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“The Good Place”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding Limited Series

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Mrs. America”

“Unbelievable ”

“Unorthodox”

“Watchmen”

Outstanding TV Movie



“American Son”

“Bad Education”

“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones”

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Regina King, “Watchmen”

Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Paul Mescal, “Normal People”

Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”

Mark Ruffalo,” I Know This Much Is True”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”

Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen”

Louis Gossett Jr., “Watchmen” Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Holland Taylor, “Hollywood”

Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”

Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America”

Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Jean Smart, “Watchmen” Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series Andrew Scott, “Black Mirror”

James Cromwell, “Succession”

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

Martin Short, “The Morning Show”

Jason Bateman, “The Outsider”

Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us” Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Laverne Cox, “Orange Is the New Black”

Cherry Jones, “Succession”

Harriet Walter, “Succession”

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us” Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series Fred Willard, “Modern Family”

Dev Patel, “Modern Love”

Brad Pitt,” Saturday Night Live”

Adam Driver, “Saturday Night Live”

Eddie Murphy, “Saturday Night Live”

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series Angela Bassett, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Saturday Night Live”

Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place”

Wanda Sykes, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Bette Midler, “The Politician ” Click to View Gallery 2020 Emmy Surprises And Snubs Next Slide

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Drunk History”

“Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)



“73rd Annual Tony Awards”

“77th Annual Golden Globe Awards”

“Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: ‘All In The Family” and “Good Times'”

“The Oscars”

“Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira”

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)



“Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones”

“Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor”

“Hannah Gadsby: Douglas”

“Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kil”

“John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch”

“Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah”

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special



“Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee”

“Leah Remini: Scientology and The Aftermath”

“The World According To Jeff Goldblum”

“Ugly Delicious”

“VICE”

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

“The Masked Singer”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program